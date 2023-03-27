Trump Reportedly Wants to Be Handcuffed During Potential Arrest to Look Strong

Donald Trump, via Wikipedia

By Steve Neavling

Former President Trump told his advisors he wants his potential arrest to be a “spectacle” that includes handcuffs and a “perp walk,” The New York Times and Guardian report.

The 76-year-old also reportedly debated whether he should smile for the news cameras and described the potential experience as fun.

He also wants to avoid the appearance of any special treatment.

His friends and associates aren’t entirely sure if he’s serious, but it appears he doesn’t want to look weak.

Whether Trump gets his wishes isn’t clear. Arrangements likely will be made between the Secret Service and law enforcement to avoid a throng of reporters out of concern for his safety.

His lawyers also have urged him to surrender quietly and be arraigned remotely if he’s indicted, the Guardian reports.

Trump claimed on social media that he was going to be arrested Tuesday, but that never happened.

The Justice Department is seeking an indictment for his role in the hush money scheme involving Stormy Daniels.